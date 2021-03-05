Off the News: Support for UH football at UH

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In an encouraging sign of community support for the Rainbow Warriors, the University of Hawaii has secured upwards of $2 million in gift commitments to help underwrite the cost of the football team’s move to the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex. Read more

In an encouraging sign of community support for the Rainbow Warriors, the University of Hawaii has secured upwards of $2 million in gift commitments to help underwrite the cost of the football team’s move to the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex.

The UH intends to pursue an “aggressive” timeline for installation of key elements in the planned $6.12 million retrofit, to include expanding seats from 3,585 to about 10,000 and relocation of scoreboards from Aloha Stadium, which is no longer available for home games with fans. If the timeline holds, there could be cheering at the on-campus complex during the next home opener, Sept. 4.