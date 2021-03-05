comscore 100-foot cinder cone left by Kilauea’s fissure 8 gets a name | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
100-foot cinder cone left by Kilauea's fissure 8 gets a name

    Fissure 8, the most prominent vent during the 2018 eruption of Kilauea, has a new name: Ahu'aila'au.

  The Hawaii Board on Geographic Names announced its approval Thursday of Ahu'aila'au as the name for Kilauea's fissure 8. The Hawaiian name refers to the altar of the volcano deity 'Aila'au. A view of the cinder-and-spatter cone that was building around fissure 8 in 2018 is seen above.

    The Hawaii Board on Geographic Names announced its approval Thursday of Ahu'aila'au as the name for Kilauea's fissure 8. The Hawaiian name refers to the altar of the volcano deity 'Aila'au.

The 100-foot cinder cone that marks the spot of the prolific and most prominent vent in the 2018 Kilauea eruption has been christened with a name: Ahu‘aila‘au. Read more

