100-foot cinder cone left by Kilauea’s fissure 8 gets a name
By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:07 p.m.
Fissure 8, the most prominent vent during the 2018 eruption of Kilauea, has a new name: Ahu'aila'au.
Fissure 8 at times was fountaining to heights of 200 feet and feeding a lava flow traveling to the northeast.
The Hawaii Board on Geographic Names announced its approval Thursday of Ahu‘aila‘au as the name for Kilauea’s fissure 8. The Hawaiian name refers to the altar of the volcano deity ‘Aila‘au. A view of the cinder-and-spatter cone that was building around fissure 8 in 2018 is seen above.
