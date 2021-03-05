comscore Bill to allow nurses to perform abortions moves forward | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bill to allow nurses to perform abortions moves forward

  • By Cassie Ordonio cordonio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The House Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs Committee Thursday passed House Bill 576, which would allow nurses to perform abortions. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii reports 60 new coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to 27,699

Scroll Up