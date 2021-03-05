comscore Hawaii unemployment compensation tax exemption bill advances | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii unemployment compensation tax exemption bill advances

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:23 a.m.

A proposal to exempt unemployment compensation from state income taxes won a key approval on Thursday with the Senate Ways and Means Committee unanimously approving the measure. Read more

