comscore Hawaiian Telcom restores TV service | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaiian Telcom restores TV service

  • By Star-Advertiser staff news services
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaiian Telcom restored TV service by 11 a.m. Thursday for 40,000 affected customers, according to spokeswoman Ann Nishida Fry. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii reports 60 new coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to 27,699

Scroll Up