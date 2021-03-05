Hawaiian Telcom restores TV service

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Telcom restored TV service by 11 a.m. Thursday for 40,000 affected customers, according to spokeswoman Ann Nishida Fry.

She noted customers may need to reboot their TV hardware if service is not working. Customers who continue to have TV service issues may submit a support request at bit.ly/SupportTix.

”We apologize for the inconvenience and thank our customers for their patience and understanding,” Fry said, adding the company will be communicating with customers concerning compensation for the TV service interruption.

A power failure at a Hawaiian Telcom facility caused primary and backup equipment to fail Wednesday night, impacting all television customers.