Hawaii News Hawaiian Telcom restores TV service By Star-Advertiser staff news services Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaiian Telcom restored TV service by 11 a.m. Thursday for 40,000 affected customers, according to spokeswoman Ann Nishida Fry. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaiian Telcom restored TV service by 11 a.m. Thursday for 40,000 affected customers, according to spokeswoman Ann Nishida Fry. She noted customers may need to reboot their TV hardware if service is not working. Customers who continue to have TV service issues may submit a support request at bit.ly/SupportTix. ”We apologize for the inconvenience and thank our customers for their patience and understanding,” Fry said, adding the company will be communicating with customers concerning compensation for the TV service interruption. A power failure at a Hawaiian Telcom facility caused primary and backup equipment to fail Wednesday night, impacting all television customers. Previous Story Hawaii reports 60 new coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to 27,699