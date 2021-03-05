comscore Optimism rises again for Hawaii economy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Optimism rises again for Hawaii economy

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:32 p.m.

An improved outlook for Hawaii’s recovering economy is forecast by University of Hawaii researchers, and the view is even brighter than one published Monday by the state. Read more

