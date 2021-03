Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Starting on March 7, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes back Parade magazine to our Sunday editions. Read more

Starting Sunday, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes back Parade magazine to our weekend editions.

Parade provides a weekly celebration of American life with engaging entertainment coverage, inspiring personal stories, health and wellness news, and much more.

Each week the popular magazine is enjoyed by more than 40 million newspaper readers across the country.

Look for Parade magazine inside your Star-Advertiser in this Sunday’s edition.