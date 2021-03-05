comscore Rearview Mirror: Iconic Hawaii places had multiple proposed locations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview Mirror: Iconic Hawaii places had multiple proposed locations

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2006 The Hawai‘i Convention Center, Aloha Stadium, Hawaii State Capitol, Neal Blaisdell Center and the Waikiki Shell have all been considered for the current Ala Wai Golf Course site. Meanwhile, Diamond Head crater has been suggested as a possible site for the Ala Wai Golf Course, National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Neal Blaisdell Center, Honolulu Zoo, and Aloha Stadium.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2006

    The Hawai‘i Convention Center, Aloha Stadium, Hawaii State Capitol, Neal Blaisdell Center and the Waikiki Shell have all been considered for the current Ala Wai Golf Course site. Meanwhile, Diamond Head crater has been suggested as a possible site for the Ala Wai Golf Course, National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Neal Blaisdell Center, Honolulu Zoo, and Aloha Stadium.

Imagine you had a dream the other day. You were showing a visiting friend around Oahu, but things were in the wrong place. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii reports 60 new coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to 27,699

Scroll Up