Rearview Mirror: Iconic Hawaii places had multiple proposed locations
The Hawai‘i Convention Center, Aloha Stadium, Hawaii State Capitol, Neal Blaisdell Center and the Waikiki Shell have all been considered for the current Ala Wai Golf Course site. Meanwhile, Diamond Head crater has been suggested as a possible site for the Ala Wai Golf Course, National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Neal Blaisdell Center, Honolulu Zoo, and Aloha Stadium.