comscore Surf equity bill for contests at North Shore parks advances | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Surf equity bill for contests at North Shore parks advances

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2020 Heidi Tsuneyoshi

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2020

    Heidi Tsuneyoshi

A measure requiring gender equity for certain sports activities needing a park use permit from the city Department of Parks and Recreation was recommended for passage with amendments by the Parks and Community Services Committee of the Honolulu City Council in its Thursday meeting. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii reports 60 new coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to 27,699

Scroll Up