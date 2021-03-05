comscore Maui not suitable for Warriors football games, UH says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Maui not suitable for Warriors football games, UH says

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The University of Hawaii notified Maui Mayor Mike Victorino on Thursday that War Memorial Stadium would not be a suitable venue for its football season, effectively confirming the on-campus Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex as UH’s only path for home games with the hope for fans in 2021. Read more

