comscore University of Hawaii series vs. UC Davis to decide seedings | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii series vs. UC Davis to decide seedings

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

For the Hawaii men’s basketball team, the seeds will be planted in a Northern California city that started as a farming community. Read more

Previous Story
Creighton suspends basketball coach Greg McDermott for ‘plantation’ remark

Scroll Up