Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Did Hawaii schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto violate any of the terms in the union bargaining agreement? Read more

No justification for dismissing Kishimoto

Did Hawaii schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto violate any of the terms in the union bargaining agreement? Or are the same individuals who supported Kishimoto for superintendent now crucifying her (“HSTA says it’s time for superintendent Christina Kishimoto to go,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, March 3)? They are the ones who should be removed.

Kishimoto’s top priority is for the safety and welfare of our children, so what is the problem? They want to terminate her because of their inflated egos.

As for me, I see no justified reason to end Kishimoto’s contract, but I do see a serious problem with the union in this incident.

Patrick N. Custino

Kaneohe

Allow married couples to register together

My wife and I are waiting to get our vaccine when it is our turn. We both have underlying health concerns.

My wife is 67, had lung cancer and only has one lung. She is Type 1 diabetic and has two stents. As for me, I am 72, had a heart attack and have three stents. Why aren’t people with serious health concerns given priority to get the shot? Also, why can’t husbands and wives register as a married couple when they are in the age group? The people I have talked to tell me that you have to register separately, which doesn’t make sense to me. If allowed to register together and information given at that time, wouldn’t the process go a lot faster? How backwards is the state during the time of computers?

Walter Wong

Pearl City

Give vaccinations to all kupuna first

Why not vaccine all kupuna age 60 and over? Many people under 65 are more sickly than people over 65. Many people under 75 are more sickly than people over 75.

Save kupuna of all ages. After all kupuna are vaccinated, go in increments of 10 years or even 20 years. Let’s get it done without losing more kupuna to COVID-19. It’s common sense.

People under 60 who received vaccinations before kupuna should feel guilty for not taking care of the elderly family members who are still waiting patiently for vaccines.

It’s really sad that the state of Hawaii allowed so many people to cut in line for the vaccine.

God bless our kupuna.

Bob Naka

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter