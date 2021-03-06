comscore Editorial: Correcting Corrections in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Correcting Corrections in Hawaii

  • Today
  • Updated 1:21 a.m.

Hawaii’s Department of Public Safety (PSD) has a long and disturbing history of complaints about its correctional centers: severe overcrowding, inmate rioting, crumbling and unsafe living quarters, lack of guards (especially on Super Bowl Sunday), and rehabilitative services that run from poor to nonexistent. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Innovation key to city’s recovery

Scroll Up