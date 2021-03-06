comscore China could soon outgun U.S. in western Pacific, Indo-Pacific chief says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

China could soon outgun U.S. in western Pacific, Indo-Pacific chief says

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Pilots prepared to fly a J-16 fighter jet at a training base for China’s People’s Liberation Army naval aviation force in Ningbo in eastern China’s Zhejiang Province on Jan. 14. China is increasing its defense spending as it works to maintain a robust upgrading of its armed forces.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Pilots prepared to fly a J-16 fighter jet at a training base for China’s People’s Liberation Army naval aviation force in Ningbo in eastern China’s Zhejiang Province on Jan. 14. China is increasing its defense spending as it works to maintain a robust upgrading of its armed forces.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / SEPT. 2 “Make no mistake about it, China seeks a new world order — one with Chinese characteristics as they have often said where Chinese national power is more important than international law,” Adm. Phil Davidson said during an American Enterprise Institute forum Thursday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / SEPT. 2

    “Make no mistake about it, China seeks a new world order — one with Chinese characteristics as they have often said where Chinese national power is more important than international law,” Adm. Phil Davidson said during an American Enterprise Institute forum Thursday.

China could soon be emboldened to try to “forcely change” the existing order in the western Pacific, the head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said. Read more

Previous Story
2 new coronavirus-related deaths and 54 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hawaii

Scroll Up