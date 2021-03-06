China could soon outgun U.S. in western Pacific, Indo-Pacific chief says
By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:57 p.m.
“Make no mistake about it, China seeks a new world order — one with Chinese characteristics as they have often said where Chinese national power is more important than international law,” Adm. Phil Davidson said during an American Enterprise Institute forum Thursday.