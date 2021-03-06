comscore Maui council OKs purchase of Maui News complex to expand office space | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Maui council OKs purchase of Maui News complex to expand office space

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:21 a.m.

The Maui County Council on Friday approved a plan to buy the 6.3-acre Maui News building complex for $9.8 million and convert it into county office space. Read more

