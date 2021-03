Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital’s Jackie Meister has been named Advanced Practitioner Registered Nurse of the Year for Molokai/Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital by The Queen’s Health Systems. Meister is a certified nurse midwife.

REHAB Hospital of the Pacific has announced the promotion of Lori Yoshioka to vice president and chief human resources officer. Yoshioka, who has been at the hospital since 2017, was previously the director of human resources.

Kupu has announced the promotion of Kawika Riley to senior director of external affairs. Riley previously held the title of director of government relations and strategic partnerships of the non-profit organization which empowers future generations to create a more sustainable Hawaii.

