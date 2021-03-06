The ‘groundbreaking’ Caltech telescope is set for dismantling to make way for TMT
- By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:01 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY CALTECH
The Caltech Submillimeter Observatory on the Big Island.
-
COURTESY CALTECH
An aerial view of the observatory at Mauna Kea. The draft Site Decommissioning was approved by the Maunakea Management Board this week.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree