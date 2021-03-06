comscore The ‘groundbreaking’ Caltech telescope is set for dismantling to make way for TMT | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

The ‘groundbreaking’ Caltech telescope is set for dismantling to make way for TMT

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:01 p.m.
  • COURTESY CALTECH The Caltech Submillimeter Observatory on the Big Island.

    COURTESY CALTECH

    The Caltech Submillimeter Observatory on the Big Island.

  • COURTESY CALTECH An aerial view of the observatory at Mauna Kea. The draft Site Decommissioning was approved by the Maunakea Management Board this week.

    COURTESY CALTECH

    An aerial view of the observatory at Mauna Kea. The draft Site Decommissioning was approved by the Maunakea Management Board this week.

At one time it was one of the world’s premier observatories for astronomical research and instrument development at submillimeter wavelengths. Read more

Previous Story
2 new coronavirus-related deaths and 54 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hawaii

Scroll Up