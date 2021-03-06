Wealth of Health: Pandemic has left scars, but also opportunities

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

So far, Hawaii has dodged the pandemic far better than the remainder of the country.

Cases per capita have been relatively few and continue to decline as the vaccines roll out. Although visitor numbers are still far below our 2019 peak, pre-travel testing has limited local surges compared to the mainland. The Hawaii economy has been hit hard and unemployment is high.

More resources for rescue and recovery are coming. However, as we dig out there still will be much unwinding and the knock-on effects of the pandemic will take years to heal.

Hawaii, like Israel, is showing a deceleration in virus spread as vaccination rates climb. Mutant strains have been found in Hawaii but the numbers remain small. Still, eventually, we likely will need booster vaccines. There are also bound to be smaller surge pockets as some will throw social distancing and masks to the wind a bit too soon.

THERE IS a palpable sigh of relief in the air and a playful mood as Hawaii just started enjoying Tier 3. An early spring is in the air, optimism is growing and plans for a better future are in the making. But we are forever changed by a new normal for social distancing, how we communicate and how our data is more aggressively taken and sold to drive behavior.

The pandemic has left scars on the education of our youth but also has revealed fresh opportunities, including the prospects for a hybrid of face-to-face and distance learning. Damage done and time lost during the pandemic will add momentum to initiatives for free public education at our community colleges and more options for service in exchange for relief from school debt.

The clear priority of the new administration following the defeat of COVID-19 is to create jobs for Americans in every corner of the country. Jerome Powell, chairman for the Federal Reserve, has remained committed to low interest rates and a greater tolerance for inflation. Janet Yellen, who previously held Powell’s post, is now secretary of treasury and is long known as an economist with a humanist bent. Think jobs again.

We have seen the capital markets flailing during the past two weeks as the private sector has started to push up the 10-year Treasury yield with the next stimulus package about to hit. To be sure, The Economist publication predicts 6% gross domestic product growth during the second and third quarters of this year. The Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism projects tourism this year to hit roughly 5 million visitors, or approximately half of the peak during 2019, but better than the 2.5 million count for last year. Property prices remain high as rates are low and people continue to work at home and save money amid limited inventory.

FINALLY, health care will see a significant rebound in the next 90 days. Most, falsely assume that providers have been busy during the pandemic. To be sure some have and many heroes have cared for our COVID ill. However, general routine screening, medication refills and basic health care has slowed amid the pandemic.

That soon will change with pent-up demand from deferred maintenance. Many will seek to a return to clinic only to find that their providers have stopped practicing. The severe physician shortage in Hawaii has further worsened, but access to care has never been more convenient as most insurances cover telehealth options. For others, the face-to-face visits have been a welcome return.

In anticipation, Manakai is in the midst of hiring more nurse practitioners and physician specialists. As human suffering from COVID declines, we need to be sure that it doesn’t rise out of neglect from other health problems that can be prevented and treated.

Just as a car needs a good checkup after sitting too long, so, too, do we. Look in the mirror and get the care you’ve postponed.

Dr. Ira Zunin is a practicing physician. He is medical director of Manakai O Malama Integrative Healthcare Group and Rehabilitation Center and CEO of Global Advisory Services Inc. His column appears the first Saturday of every month. Please submit your questions to info@manakaiomalama.com.