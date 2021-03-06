comscore Rainbow Wahine deal UC Davis its first Big West loss | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Wahine deal UC Davis its first Big West loss

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:10 a.m.
  GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Rainbow Wahine basketball player Kelsie Imai made a move to the hoop against UC Davis' Kayla Konrad on Friday at the SimpliFi Arena. Imai put up a double- double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Rainbow Wahine basketball player Kelsie Imai made a move to the hoop against UC Davis’ Kayla Konrad on Friday at the SimpliFi Arena. Imai put up a double- double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

  GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii's Nnenna Orji drove towards the basket against UC Davis' Sage Stobbart.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s Nnenna Orji drove towards the basket against UC Davis’ Sage Stobbart.

Amy Atwell scored 16 points and Jadynn Alexander added 12 as Hawaii stunned UC Davis 70-60, handing the Aggies their first loss in Big West Conference play on Friday at SimpliFi Arena. Read more

