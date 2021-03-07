comscore Column: Ban commercial air transport of sea life for aquarium sales | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Insight | Island Voices

Column: Ban commercial air transport of sea life for aquarium sales

  • By Christopher Hurst
  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 a.m.
  • COURTESY CHRISTOPHER HURST “Check numerous studies online and you’ll see that only a very small percentage of the Hawaiian fish and creatures that are taken this way ever survive to get to their destination or stay alive for even a single month. The destruction and waste for a profit in this business is staggering, not to mention the incredible damage to the reefs,” writes Christopher Hurst.

    COURTESY CHRISTOPHER HURST

It was over 25 years ago that I first came across aquarium hunters in Maui who had taken a number of species, including a harlequin shrimp. Read more

