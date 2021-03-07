Column: Ban commercial air transport of sea life for aquarium sales
By Christopher Hurst
“Check numerous studies online and you’ll see that only a very small percentage of the Hawaiian fish and creatures that are taken this way ever survive to get to their destination or stay alive for even a single month. The destruction and waste for a profit in this business is staggering, not to mention the incredible damage to the reefs,” writes Christopher Hurst.