comscore Column: A sustainable economy from the ocean | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: A sustainable economy from the ocean

  • By Gregory Barbour
  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 a.m.
  • OCEANIC INSTITUTE / 2006 Open-ocean aquaculture cages are used to raise seafood.

    OCEANIC INSTITUTE / 2006

    Open-ocean aquaculture cages are used to raise seafood.

Structural changes to Hawaii’s economy, in a world after the Great Pandemic of 2020, could be centered around developing an economy more focused on the ocean Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Correcting Corrections in Hawaii

Scroll Up