Column: Bishop Museum exhibit shows ongoing racism hinders Hawaiians

  • By Ku Kahakalau, Ph.D.
  • Today
  • Updated 12:41 a.m.

A new exhibition at the Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum acknowledges that a research project supported and funded by the museum in the early 1920s helped perpetuate scientific racism as it concerned Native Hawaiians. Read more

