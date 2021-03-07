K-Drama: Young Hye’s shopping spree causes drama on ‘Man Who Sets the Table’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Man Who Sets the Table”

Episode 9

6:40 p.m. today

After storming out, Young Hye returns home with her hands full of shopping bags. She tells her husband it’s compensation for her 34 years of keeping the house. Shocked by her demeanor, he wanders off aimlessly, ending up getting into an ­accident.

Episode 10

7:45 p.m. today

Shin Mo refuses to believe that Han Gyul is So Won’s son, who is trying to hide his existence.

“Penthouse 2”

Episode 1

7:45 p.m. Monday

Cheon Seo-jin takes the stage at a private concert in New York. She has adoring fans and just received the most romantic proposal from Joo Dan-tae. Everything seemed perfect. That was until the fugitive, Oh Yoon-hee, turned herself in. Meanwhile, Seok-hoon’s heart broke when he saw Ro-na struggle living all alone.

Episode 2

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Seo-jin is bothered by how affectionate Yoon-cheol is toward Yoon-hee, while her relationship with Dan-tae seems to be unraveling. Moreover, an unexpected crisis threatens to end her career. Eun-byul secretly has a boy over in the middle of the night.

“Phoenix 2020”

Episodes 21-22

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

After becoming the CEO of Seorin Group, Se-hoon meets Jung-min, the son of Chairman Seo and the twin brother of the late Jung-in. Mi-ran finds out that Se-hoon’s ex-wife is Ji-eun. ­Se-hoon bought Ji-eun’s childhood house and Ji-eun unwittingly accepted the helper job there. Mi-ran’s obsession with Se-hoon gets out of control.

Episodes 23-24

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Ji-eun allows Jung-min to comfort her and the two of them bond. Mi-ran’s surveillance of Se-hoon spirals out of control, pushing Se-hoon toward Ji-eun. Mi-ran intentionally hires Ji-eun as her helper and Se-hoon runs into Ji-eun at Mi-ran’s home.

“W”

Episode 5

7:45 p.m. Friday

On his way to meet Yeon-joo at Myungsae Hospital, Kang Chul sees himself in an ad for the W and heads for a bookstore to find a comic. He sees the reality and bids farewell to Yeon-joo, and pledges to make his own ending as he sees fit.

Episode 6

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Yeon-joo rushes to Sung-moo, but he’s already been shot by Kang Chul. Kang Chul sends a letter to Yeon-joo and heads for the Han River bridge to meet his end.

