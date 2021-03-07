Vulcans set school record in win over Chaminade

The Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball team hit a school-record 13 3-pointers, breezing to a 93-59 win over Chaminade at McCabe Gym on Saturday.
Kim Schmelz scored 29 points and tied the school record with seven made 3-pointers for the Vulcans (6-7, 6-6 PacWest). Mandi Kawaha added 19 points and dished out eight assists.
Emma Morris led Chaminade with 17 points (0-12, 0-12).
Chaminade upsets No. 22 Hawaii Hilo
The Chaminade men’s basketball team opened the game with an 11-0 run and never looked back, upsetting No. 22 Hawaii Hilo 75-62 on Saturday at McCabe Gym.
Malik Parsons had 14 points to lead the Silverswords (5-7, 5-7 PacWest), and Sawyer Storms added 13 points and nine rebounds.
Darren Williams led the Vulcans (10-2, 10-2) with 21 points and four steals. Sasa Vuksanovic had 15 points and seven rebounds.
