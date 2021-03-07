comscore Hawaii men lose to UC Davis and will play third seed Riverside in Big West tourney | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii men lose to UC Davis and will play third seed Riverside in Big West tourney

  • By Damin Esper Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team, which dominated on the glass on Friday, lost the battle of boards on Saturday in closing out its regular season with a 74-66 loss at UC Davis. Read more

UH football team announces assistant coaching changes on offense and defense
Television and radio - March 7, 2021

