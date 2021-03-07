UC Davis stifles Rainbow Wahine to earn top seed in Big West tournament

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Evanne Turner pumped in 13 points as UC Davis stifled Hawaii, 54-46, on Saturday to earn the top seed in the upcoming Big West Conference tournament. Read more

Evanne Turner pumped in 13 points as UC Davis stifled Hawaii, 54-46, on Saturday to earn the top seed in the upcoming Big West Conference tournament.

UCD’s loss to Hawaii on Friday left its status in doubt, but Turner came up with clutch buckets from long range, while 6-foot-3 center Sage Stobbart was a force with 12 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Cierra Hall sparked a third-quarter run and finished with 12 points for UCD (10-2, 9-1 BWC).

Hawaii will be the No. 5 seed in the BWC tourney and will face No. 4 seed Cal State Bakersfield on Wednesday in Las Vegas at noon Hawaii time. The tournament will be televised on ESPN3.

Hawaii (8-7, 7-6) led 29-27 at the half, but UCD went on a 12-1 run to seize control in the third quarter. The Rainbow Wahine got 13 points and nine boards from Olivia Davies, and 12 points and seven caroms from Kasey Neubert, but struggled from the field. UC Davis’ man-to-man defense limited the Rainbow Wahine to 26% field-goal shooting (15-for-57).

UH’s Amy Atwell added 11 points and nine rebounds. Senior Jadynn Alexander, who had 12 points in Friday’s win, struggled and finished with two points on Saturday. Freshman Kelsie Imai had 10 points on Friday, but was held scoreless in the loss.

“I am tremendously proud of this group. We did some great things and held them to 54 points,” Hawaii coach Laura Beeman said. “Offensively, we didn’t find our focus or execution from the tip. We were down by eight and that’s how much we lost by. That’s a very seasoned Davis team. They’ve been in these situations before. They know how to put games together.”

Despite the loss, the Rainbow Wahine are now a dangerous matchup in the upcoming postseason.

“I thought we played great this weekend. We had a letdown tonight, but overall, I’m happy,” Beeman said. “I wouldn’t want to (play) the University of Hawaii in the tournament.”

In a turnaround from Friday, the Aggies began the game with verve, jumping to an 8-0 lead while the Rainbow Wahine missed their first five shots. After Kayla Konrad splashed a 3 and Stobbart outran the defense for a fastbreak bucket, the visitors led 13-4.

Hawaii rallied and took a 16-15 on a three-point play by Daejah Phillips, but Turner’s NBA-range 3 at the horn helped the Aggies take a 18-16 lead after one quarter.

Despite shooting just 33% before intermission against UCD’s tough man-to-man defense, Hawaii stayed close and went ahead, 29-27, on a reverse layup by Neubert with four seconds left in the first half.

The Aggies, who exploded offensively in the third quarter of Friday’s matchup, opened Saturday’s second half with the same aggression. They scored three baskets on drives, including two by Hall, to regain the lead. After Konrad hit a 3 and Hall sank a free throw, UCD led 39-30, capping a 12-1 run.

The Rainbow Wahine narrowed the gap to 42-37 after a follow shot, and then a three-point play by Neubert, and a drive by Atwell.

UC Davis got a transition 3 and a drive down the middle for a bucket from Turner to take its biggest lead, 48-37, with 8:06 remaining. The Aggies’ defense limited UH to 3-for-23 field-goal shooting during a 21-9 second-half run.

Down 49-38, Hawaii got a corner 3 by Davies and free throws from Jadynn Alexander, cutting UCD’s lead to 50-43 with 1:16 to go.

Davies got to the foul line after a foul by Stobbart with 39.7 seconds left, but missed both shots.

Turner and Mackenzie Trpcic hit four foul shots to extend the lead to 54-43. Hawaii got no closer than the final margin.

It was the final home game for Rainbow Wahine Barbara Rangel and Alexander, who were honored after the senior night game. Atwell is a senior but will be returning,