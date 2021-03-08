comscore Off the News: Hawaii national parks try to recover | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Hawaii national parks try to recover

  • Today
  • Updated 1:22 a.m.

Temporary closures due to COVID-19 concerns contributed to dramatic drops in 2020 visitor traffic at Hawaii Volcanoes and Haleakala national parks. Read more

Previous Story
Column: A sustainable economy from the ocean

Scroll Up