Ala Wai Canal bridge project moving forward | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ala Wai Canal bridge project moving forward

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 a.m.
  • COURTESY RENDERING A preliminary view of the proposed Ala Wai Bridge project from the Ala Wai Promenade. The Waikiki Neighborhood Board will discuss the bridge project at a meeting on Tuesday night.

    COURTESY RENDERING

    A preliminary view of the proposed Ala Wai Bridge project from the Ala Wai Promenade. The Waikiki Neighborhood Board will discuss the bridge project at a meeting on Tuesday night.

A pedestrian and bicycle bridge planned for the Ala Wai Canal will be discussed Tuesday at the Waikiki Neighborhood Board meeting, which comes two weeks before the project’s draft environmental assessment is slated for release. Read more

