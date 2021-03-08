Ala Wai Canal bridge project moving forward

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A pedestrian and bicycle bridge planned for the Ala Wai Canal will be discussed Tuesday at the Waikiki Neighborhood Board meeting, which comes two weeks before the project’s draft environmental assessment is slated for release.

The meeting, which begins at 6 p.m., will be held at the Waikiki Community Center, 310 Paoakalani Ave. Seating is limited, so attendees are encouraged to join the meeting virtually on Webex. The meeting link is 808ne.ws/Waikikimeeting. The meeting number is 187 945 9724 and the password is agPAA5HUN59 (24722548 from phones and video systems).

Meredith Soniat, the city infrastructure planner managing the project, is scheduled to provide an update on the “Ala Pono, an Ala Wai Crossing” project to the Waikiki Neighborhood Board at approximately 7:50 p.m. However, her presentation could begin early or late depending on how quickly the board moves through its agenda.

Soniat’s presentation will be a teaser for the draft environmental assessment, which is expected to be published March 23 in an Office of Environmental Quality Control (OEQC) Environmental Notice.

Publication will kick off a 30-day public review period for the project, which has been in the works for years. According to the city’s timeline, environmental approvals for the project are expected by spring 2022 with the final design completed by spring 2023.

Travis Ota, spokesman for the city Department of Transportation Services, said the “preferred alternative” under consideration in the draft environmental assessment is a new crossing of the Ala Wai Canal, connecting the McCully, Moiliili and Waikiki neighborhoods in the vicinity of University Avenue.

Currently, the canal serves as a 1.4-mile barrier to connecting McCully and Moiliili to Waikiki, which is an employment and tourism hub.

Ota said the primary purpose of the project is to provide safe access for people traveling by foot or bicycle across the canal between Ala Moana Boulevard and Manoa/Palolo Stream.

He said the project is needed to:

>> Provide safe and comfortable pedestrian and bicycle access across the Ala Wai Canal.

>> Improve public safety by reducing the number of bicycle and pedestrian trips in close proximity with cars, motorcycles and other vehicles.

>> Provide “Complete Streets” connectivity, which means allowing for all modes of transportation.

>> Decrease nonmotorized emergency evacuation times from Waikiki, improve travel time and convenience.

>> Provide affordable access to upward of 25% of Waikiki, McCully and Moiliili residents, who do not own a car and regularly commute by means other than a private automobile.

For more information, visit the project web page at honolulu.gov/complete ­streets/alapono.

The city also is slated to hold a community meeting to provide an overview of the proposed project, review alternatives, share progress and seek feedback. That meeting is slated for 6 to 8 p.m. March 30 via Zoom. To register, visit 808ne.ws/register.