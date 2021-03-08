comscore Bill would facilitate sale of Sand Island Industrial Park | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bill would facilitate sale of Sand Island Industrial Park

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.

A bill aimed at facilitating the sale of public lands in Oahu’s Sand Island Industrial Park passed the Senate Ways and Means Committee last week despite strong objections from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs and the Department of Land and Natural Resources, which relies on lease revenue from Sand Island. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii reports 1 new coronavirus-related death on Maui and 53 additional infections statewide

Scroll Up