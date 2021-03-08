comscore Hawaii finishes its beatdown of Hawaii Pacific with a 10-0 victory | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii finishes its beatdown of Hawaii Pacific with a 10-0 victory

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:19 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Teammates congratulated Hawaii shortstop Kole Kaler after he scored against HPU during the third inning on Sunday..

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Teammates congratulated Hawaii shortstop Kole Kaler after he scored against HPU during the third inning on Sunday..

It took a village for the Hawaii baseball team to raze Hawaii Pacific and complete a four-game sweep at Les Murakami Stadium. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up