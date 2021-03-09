comscore Off the News: Sea urchins to the rescue | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Sea urchins to the rescue

  • Today
  • Updated 6:49 p.m.

Thanks to the world’s first hatchery for sea urchin used for bio-control, housed at Sand Island, most of Kaneohe Bay’s patch reefs are healthy and largely clear of invasive seaweed species. Read more

