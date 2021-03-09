comscore Editorial: Stop plan to sell Sand Island land | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Stop plan to sell Sand Island land

  Today
  • Updated 6:44 p.m.

There is no physical asset of greater value in Hawaii than land. And when that land is owned by a state government that can ill afford to lose an ongoing source of revenue, enabling the sale of particularly valuable land would be penny wise and pound foolish, not an action to be taken lightly. Read more

