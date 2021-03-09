The Electric Kitchen: Giving blood serves community

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Blood donations are critical, and the Blood Bank of Hawaii needs your help. Read more

Blood donations are critical, and the Blood Bank of Hawaii needs your help. To fulfill our island’s needs, 200 donors are needed daily to maintain an adequate supply. One in seven people entering Hawaii’s hospitals will need blood, but only about 2% of the population donate. A pint can save up to three lives, as each is separated into platelets, plasma and red blood cells. Nearly all the donated blood is fully utilized.

Hawaiian Electric employees donated 865 units of blood last year. Please consider joining us. For information or to make an appointment, contact the Blood Bank of Hawaii at bbh.org.

Iron is essential for blood production and is found in red blood cells, called hemoglobin. Foods such as beef, pork, poultry, organ meats, dark leafy greens, legumes, seafood, dried fruit, seeds and nuts are excellent sources of iron. These iron-rich dishes include corned beef for next week’s St. Patrick’s Day meal.

CORNED BEEF AND CABBAGE

1 (4-pound) corned beef brisket, with spice packet

8 slices bacon

2 pounds red potatoes, halved

3 carrots, cut into large chunks

1 onion, quartered

3 stalks celery, cut into 2-inch pieces

1 small head cabbage, cut into wedges

Rinse corned beef and place in large pot. Add water to cover, add spice packet and bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 4 hours or until beef is tender.

In large skillet, cook bacon until crisp. Drain on paper towels, retaining fat in skillet. Add potatoes and vegetables to skillet in batches; cook over medium-high until brown but not tender.

When beef is very tender, transfer to platter and cover with foil.

Add potatoes to liquid in pot; simmer 15 minutes. Add carrots, onion, celery and cabbage; simmer until potatoes are easily pierced.

Arrange vegetables on platter and top with bacon. Serve with mustard. Serves 8.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 550 calories, 35 g fat, 12 g saturated fat, 140 mg cholesterol, 1,500 mg sodium, 29 g carbohydrate, 6 g fiber, 7 g sugar, 30 g protein.

TOFU EGGPLANT CURRY

2 tablespoons canola oil, divided

1 cup sliced yellow onion

5 cloves garlic, minced

4 cups sliced Japanese eggplants

Pinch kosher salt

Pinch black pepper

1 (14-ounce) can coconut milk

1 cup water

3 tablespoons red curry paste

1 (20-ounce) block firm tofu, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 cup frozen snow peas

In large pan, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high. Add onion and saute until translucent, about 5 minutes.

Add garlic to pan and saute until lightly brown.

Stir in remaining oil, then add eggplant, salt and pepper, and saute until eggplant is slightly browned. Set aside.

In large pot, mix together coconut milk, water and curry paste. Add tofu cubes and heat until simmering.

Stir in eggplant mixture and snow peas; simmer until vegetables are tender. Serve over rice. Serves 4.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (not including rice): 410 calories, 34 g fat, 20 g saturated fat, no cholesterol, 125 mg sodium, 16 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 5 g sugar, 17 g protein.

CAST-IRON SKILLET CHICKEN THIGHS WITH ORANGE SAUCE

8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs (about 2 pounds)

Pinch kosher salt and pepper

1 tablespoon canola oil

>> Orange sauce:

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup frozen orange juice concentrate

1 tablespoon teriyaki sauce

Heat oven to 450 degrees. Lightly season chicken with salt and pepper.

In large cast-iron or heavy oven-proof skillet, heat oil over high until hot but not smoking. Brown chicken, about 3 minutes each side. Move skillet to oven and bake 12 minutes.

While chicken is baking, microwave butter until melted, about 45 seconds; stir in orange juice and teriyaki sauce; set aside.

Remove skillet and flip chicken thighs; cooking another 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate and drizzle with orange sauce. Serves 8.

Approximate nutritional information, per thigh: 250 calories, 11 g fat, 3.5 g saturated fat, 150 mg cholesterol, 300 mg sodium, 7 g carbohydrate, no fiber, 6 g sugar, 30 g protein.

More Hawaiian Electric Co. recipes are available at hawaiianelectric.com.