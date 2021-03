Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

BUY A BENTO, SUPPORT A SENIOR

Pick up a poke bento from a Foodland or Sack N Save store this month and the supermarket chain will donate a meal to a needy senior through Lanakila Meals on Wheels.

Foodland is joining Lanakila’s annual March for Meals event, which runs through March 31.

Poke bentos come with fried chicken, a poke of choice and rice, packed to-go.

Lanakila has designated the month as a time to reflect upon the unprecedented changes and challenges wrought by COVID-19 in the year gone by.

The nonprofit partnered with Foodland’s Sullivan Family Kitchen earlier in the pandemic to provide more than 157,800 additional meals, with the aid of emergency government funding.

PURVE’S DOUGHNUTS HEAD TO KAHALA

Purve Donut Stop, known for its novelty flavors with wacky names, is scheduled to open a second location on Saturday at the new Ku‘ono Marketplace across the street from Kahala Mall.

Owners Nicholas Cornford and Brion Zablan have expanded their menu to include savory breakfast sandwiches, a range of beverages and Celebration Donut Cakes. The new shop also offers longer hours, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. A grand opening is set for March 27.

When Purve’s first location in Kakaako opened in 2018, it debuted flavors with playful names like Unicorn Butt Sneeze (lemon glaze topped with Fruity Pebbles cereal), and You’re Killing Me Smalls (chocolate s’mores).

New items include two Rise ‘n’ Shine Sandwiches made with the shop’s doughnuts — one with bacon, scrambled egg, cheese and maple glaze; another with sausage, egg and cheese.

Beverages range from its house cold brew, milk teas, and frozen granitas.

Celebration Donut Cakes include three or four tiers of doughnuts (12 to 30 of the pastries) in circle or square arrangements.

Purve is at 4210 Waialae Ave.; call 762-8351.

