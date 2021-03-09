comscore Hawaii to receive over $6.1B in federal funds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii to receive over $6.1B in federal funds

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 a.m.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package passed Saturday by the Senate and poised for imminent passage in the House will provide over $6.1 billion in estimated funding for Hawaii. Read more

Previous Story
Overtopping dam spurs evacuation in Maui’s Haiku area

Scroll Up