comscore House fire causes $744,000 in damage | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

House fire causes $744,000 in damage

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:13 p.m.

  • Fire destroyed a home in Kaneohe last night.

  • Jamm Aquino / jaquino@staradvertiser.com Officials have yet to determine the cause of a house fire late Sunday at Kokokahi Place in Kaneohe. The aftermath of the house fire was visible Monday.

    Jamm Aquino / jaquino@staradvertiser.com

    Officials have yet to determine the cause of a house fire late Sunday at Kokokahi Place in Kaneohe. The aftermath of the house fire was visible Monday.

The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a massive fire that gutted a home Sunday night in Kaneohe. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii sees 45 new coronavirus infections, bringing statewide total to 27,935

Scroll Up