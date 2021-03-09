House fire causes $744,000 in damage

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The two-alarm fire occurred at a single-family wooden house at 45-176 Kokokahi Place. Eight units with 30 firefighters responded to the fire just after 9:05 p.m.

According to the Fire Department, four occupants who were home at the time safely escaped. There were no injuries reported.

Area residents said they heard “explosion sounds” before the raging fire engulfed the house. “The fire was out of control,” said a resident who declined to give her name.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control at 10:10 p.m. and extinguished it by 10:50 p.m.

The Fire Department said part of the roof collapsed as a result of the fire. The cause of the structure fire is under investigation.

Damage to the home and its contents is estimated at $744,000.

Property records show the five-bedroom, three-bath home was built in 1974. The house is on a steep, winding road that leads to the Friendship Garden trail.

Residents in the neighborhood as well as hikers briefly stopped in front of the charred home Monday morning to see the extensive damage.