House fire causes $744,000 in damage
- By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
- Updated 11:13 p.m.
Fire destroyed a home in Kaneohe last night.
Jamm Aquino / jaquino@staradvertiser.com
Officials have yet to determine the cause of a house fire late Sunday at Kokokahi Place in Kaneohe. The aftermath of the house fire was visible Monday.
