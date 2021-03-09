comscore Native Hawaiians disproportionate among human trafficking victims | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Native Hawaiians disproportionate among human trafficking victims

  • By Cassie Ordonio cordonio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.

Legislative resolutions would ask the Hawaii State Commission on the Status of Women to convene a task force to study missing and possibly slain Native Hawaiian women and girls who might have been used in the sex trafficking trade. Read more

