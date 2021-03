Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Seven Hawaiian Electric employees will receive the Electric Power Research Institute’s 2020 Technology Transfer Awards in the Power Delivery & Utilization and Generation Technology sectors. Read more

>> Henry Lee, Troy Uyehara and Michelle Sakata were part of a team that applied and tested EPRI tools to more efficiently integrate renewable and distribute energy resources onto the electrical grid while maintaining reliability of Hawaiian Electric’s generation supply.

>> Jimmy Yao was part of a team comprising eight utilities from 13 states that investigated incentives — such as free parking, HOV lane access and green electricity — for advancing future electric vehicle adoption across different customer demographics and segments.

>> Alan Hirayama and Alan Lee incorporated time-based probabilistic analysis capability for the growth of distributed energy resources across Hawaiian Electric’s five-island service territory.

>> Karin Kimura did research/analysis in the understanding of in-stack ratios of NO2 and NOX to better assist generating units in meeting air quality standards and achieving permitting of the units.

