Overtopping dam spurs evacuation in Maui's Haiku area | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Overtopping dam spurs evacuation in Maui’s Haiku area

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:56 a.m.
  • BRYAN BERKOWITZ / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER A home on Hahana Road in Peahi was flooded and moved a few feet off its foundation Monday after the overtopping of Kaupakalua Dam.

  • BRYAN BERKOWITZ / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER A rain gauge in the Haiku area recorded 13.81 inches of rain between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday. Above, about 100 cars waited on Peahi Road as police set up a roadblock.

Nearly 14 inches of rain Monday led to the overtopping of the Kaupakalua Reservoir and Dam, forcing the evacuation of some 150 downstream homes. Read more

