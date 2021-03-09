Overtopping dam spurs evacuation in Maui’s Haiku area
- By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:56 a.m.
BRYAN BERKOWITZ / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
A home on Hahana Road in Peahi was flooded and moved a few feet off its foundation Monday after the overtopping of Kaupakalua Dam.
BRYAN BERKOWITZ / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
A rain gauge in the Haiku area recorded 13.81 inches of rain between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday. Above, about 100 cars waited on Peahi Road as police set up a roadblock.
