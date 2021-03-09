4 Rainbows receive honorable mention

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Four University of Hawaii men’s basketball players received recognition as the Big West Conference announced its men’s basketball all-conference selections on Monday. Read more

UH seniors Casdon Jardine and James Jean-Marie, junior guard Junior Madut and sophomore guard Justin Webster earned honorable mention in selections made by BWC coaches.

The quartet has carried the load for the Rainbow Warriors all season, leading in nearly every statistical category.

Jardine, a graduate transfer and co-captain, ranks among the league’s most accurate 3-point shooters (.431), while leading the team in rebounding (5.4). The 6-7 forward is the only Rainbow Warrior to start every game this season and has three 20-point games, including a team-high 26-point performance at UC Riverside.

Jean-Marie, a 6-8 post player, leads the team and ranks third in the Big West in field-goal percentage (.554). He’s had a team-best four games with 20 or more points and has recorded a pair of double-doubles, including 20 points and 12 rebounds in a key win over Long Beach State late in the season.

After redshirting last year, Madut has been one of UH’s most versatile players. The 6-6 guard from Sydney is a two-way player who averaged 10.8 ppg in Big West play. He also leads the team in steals (20) and total minutes played (595).

Webster, a native of Dallas, leads the team in scoring (12.7) and 3-pointers (34) and shot an outstanding 51% clip in Big West play, including 43% from long distance.

Regular-season champion UC Santa Barbara took home the top awards, with guard Jaquori McLaughlin named the Big West Player of the Year and Joe Pasternack chosen Coach of the Year.

The sixth-seeded Warriors will open the Big West tournament in Las Vegas against No. 3 seed UC Riverside at 6 p.m. on Thursday.