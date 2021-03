Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A Big West basketball season like no other now enters a postseason like no other.

The league, which consists of 10 schools from California and one from Hawaii, will play its postseason tournament in Las Vegas.

All but UC San Diego, which is in a four-year transitional period ascending from Division II, are participating.

Because of coronavirus-related cancellations, the seedings were based on winning percentages. That is how six-win UC Davis was seeded higher than Cal State Bakersfield (9-7) and Hawaii (9-9).

The Rainbow Warriors played the fewest preconference games (two), but the most league games (18). They were the only team to play a full conference schedule.

Cal State Fullerton and Cal Poly did not meet in the regular season but are paired in today’s play-in round.

“The unpredictability if you’re going to play one week or another, and every single test, every coach would agree, you’re just holding your breath to see if you can move forward the next day,” UC Santa Barbara coach Joe Pasternack said.

Because of restrictions, the Gauchos’ first workout in September was on a tennis court.

UC Davis coach Jim Les said his team held shooting contests and one-on-one games to keep busy during a seven-week hiatus.

To maintain the so-called “bubble,” teams are eating their meals in their hotel rooms and are restricting activities that do not involve school work or basketball.

1. UC SANTA BARBARA GAUCHOS

>> Records: 13-3 BWC, 19-4

>> Thursday’s opponent: Cal State Fullerton-Cal Poly winner

>> Head coach: Joe Pasternack

>> Outlook: By design, UCSB has become Next Chance U, with seven transfers. That approach built the backcourt, where point Devearl Ramsey (Nevada) is a facilitator on offense and first obstacle on defense, and second point JaQuori McLaughlin is the league’s top overall player. McLaughlin set Oregon State’s 3-point record for a freshman before transferring. “When your best player is so unselfish, it really resonated throughout our entire team,” Pasternack said. Mali-born Amadou Sow is a volume rebounder and shot-blocker; his understudy, Robinson Idehen, is a spine-to-the-basket paint thinner.

2. UC IRVINE ANTEATERS

>> Records: 10-4 BWC, 16-8

>> Thursday’s opponent: CSUN-Long Beach State winner

>> Head coach: Russell Turner

>> Outlook: Collin Welp made an easy transition from sixth man to main man, again leading the Anteaters in scoring (14.8 points) as an every-range threat. Brad Greene, a 6-foot-11, 270-pound center known for his 70-pound weight loss two years ago, is the league’s top post defender. Guards Dawson Baker and DJ Davis are part of a seven-freshman class that has been “critical to our success,” Turner said. The Anteaters have a victory against every Big West team they have played this season.

3. UC RIVERSIDE HIGHLANDERS

>> Records: 8-4 BWC, 13-7

>> Thursday’s opponent: Hawaii

>> Head coach: Mike Magapayo

>> Outlook: Magapayo has maintained his predecessor’s plan of a double-post defensive base while trying to speed up the offense. Power forward Arinze Chidom and 7-1 center Jock Perry are accurate in the lane or behind the stripe. Chidom, who appears to have overcome a recent ankle injury, also averages 5.9 rebounds per game. Point guard Zyon Pullins has a 2-to-1 rate on assists/turnovers. The Highlanders have nine players from Down Under.

4. UC DAVIS AGGIES

>> Records: 6-4 BWC, 9-7

>> Thursday’s opponent: CSU Bakersfield

>> Head coach: Jim Les

>> Outlook: With the pandemic forcing a nearly seven-week hiatus and costing nearly 50 days of full practices, the Aggies focused on the oasis. “We talked about having a marathon approach,” Les said. “We knew the best and biggest prize was ahead of us.” The Aggies won six of seven to close the regular season, a charge led by guards Ezra Manjon, Damion Squire and Elijah Pepper. For the Aggies, the offense starts up front with forwards Kennedy Koehler and Christian Anigwe setting screens. “Kind of like the old hockey assist,” Les said. “We try to reward them on video and in stats with their ability to get assists by freeing up their teammates.”

5. CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD ROADRUNNERS

>> Records: 9-7 BWC, 15-10

>> Thursday’s opponent: UC Davis

>> Head coach: Rod Barnes

>> Outlook: In their first year of BWC membership, the Roadrunners made the introductory tour, playing road games against UC Santa Barbara, UC Irvine, UC Riverside and Hawaii. CSUB is senior heavy but balanced everywhere else. Taze Moore, a 6-5 guard, is their only double-digit scorer (12.2 points, including 52.8% on 3s). The Roadrunners have extended possessions by rebounding 41.3% of their missed shots. They are seventh nationally in offensive boards (13.6 per game) and eighth in rebounding margin (plus-8 average).

6. HAWAII RAINBOW WARRIORS

>> Records: 9-9 BWC, 11-9

>> Thursday’s opponent: UC Riverside

>> Head coach: Eran Ganot

>> Outlook: With depth an issue last year, Ganot resisted abandoning the plan to redshirt guard Junior Madut, a mid-year transfer. Madut has thrived in this season’s rotation. With this year’s active roster down to 11 because of injuries and opt-outs, and the NCAA granting players an extra season, the ’Bows are using all their available players. Ganot has not wasted time in giving immediate reps to new point guards Noel Coleman, Biwali Bayles and JoVon McClanahan. Coleman has connected on 40.5% of his 3s against BWC opponents. Combo guard Justin Webster and posts James Jean-Marie and Mate Colina are hitting at least half their shot in league games. Forward Casdon Jardine has defended three positions, hit 43.1% of his treys, and leads with 5.4 rebounds per game.

7. CAL STATE FULLERTON TITANS

>> Records: 5-7 BWC, 6-9

>> Today’s opponent: Cal Poly

>> Head coach: Dedrique Taylor

>> Outlook: With injuries and other circumstances, the Titans are down to eight active players. “We don’t have half our roster,” Taylor said. Tray Maddox, a transfer from Oakland, Calif., is a creative scorer who also volunteers to defend an opponent’s best player. Dante Maddox is filling the void created with the unavailability of two point guards. Tray Maddox and Dante Maddox are not related, but each is hitting 43% from behind the arc. Vincent Lee and Josh Hall are forwards with different skills — Lee is a shooter, Hall is an aggressive rebounder.

8. CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE MATADORS

>> Records: 5-9 BWC, 9-12

>> Today’s opponent: Long Beach State State

>> Head coach: Mark Gottfried

>> Outlook: Guard TJ Starks had to sit out the remainder of the 2019-20 season after joining as a mid-year transfer from Texas A&M. Since then, he has not stayed put, leading the league in scoring (21.6 points on 44.9% shooting). “He’s had a phenomenal year,” Gottfried said. With Darius Brown at the point, Starks is free to roam. Gottfried gushed that Brown is “our quarterback. He runs the show.” Brown is third nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.83). The other three starters are freshmen. Six of CSUN’s games were decided by five points or fewer.

9. LONG BEACH STATE BEACH

>> Records: 4-8 BWC, 5-11

>> Today’s opponent: CSUN

>> Head coach: Dan Monson

>> Outlook: Monson, who earned a degree in mathematics, concluded 11 — point guard Isaiah Washington’s jersey — is The Beach’s prime number. Washington was New York’s Mr. Basketball as a prep senior and a leader at Minnesota before joining The Beach last summer. Monson said LBSU will rely on Washington “this week, and go as far as he can take us.” Chance Hunter can drive and fling 3s, but The Beach will need Colin Slater, Jadon Jones or somebody — anybody — to replace guard Michael Carter III, who recently departed. Guards Drew Cobb and Shaden Knight are done for the year because of injuries, and forward Teddy Ochieng has not been healthy all year. Despite the revolving-door lineup, Monson said, “I like where this team is going, (but) they have to hurry up.”

10. CAL POLY MUSTANGS

>> Records: 1-15 BWC, 3-19

>> Today’s opponent: Cal State Fullerton

>> Head coach: John Smith

>> Outlook: Smith is encouraged by the past, when he was on a Fullerton staff that was 1-15 in 2014-15, then went to the NCAA Tournament three years later. Whether the Mustangs follow a similar path depends on the development of such players as Brantley Stevenson, a promising freshman wing. Smith’s son, point guard Keith Smith, has provided leadership and quickness, and forward Kyle Colvin has had his moments. The Mustangs played UCSB tough. But too many turnovers and several injuries led Smith to concede the rebuild has been slower than expected.