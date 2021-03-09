PWC honors Hawaii Pod soccer pair

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For the third week in a row, Chaminade’s Randi Fontes received the Pacific West Conference Hawaii Pod women’s soccer Player of the Week award, as announced by the conference on Monday.

The senior forward scored the only goal in Chaminade’s 1-1 draw against Hawaii Pacific on Sunday. She became the first player in school history to score a goal in three straight games, and also moved into second all-time on the career goals list (12). Chaminade (1-0-2) ends the season with a 3 p.m. match on Saturday against Hawaii Hilo.

Diego Saavedra was named the PacWest Hawaii Pod men’s soccer Player of the Week.

The sophomore midfielder scored the game-winning goal in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Chaminade.

Final PWC hoops honors handed out

For a second straight week, Hawaii Pacific’s Amy Baum was named the Pacific West Conference Hawaii Pod women’s basketball Player of the Week.

The 5-foot-7 junior guard helped the Sharks (13-0 overall, 12-0 Pacific West Conference) to an unbeaten run through the Hawaii Pod en route to a berth in this week’s NCAA Division II tournament as the fifth seed in the West Regional. Baum is averaging 14.7 points per game, 7.4 rebounds per game and a Division II-leading nine assists per game.

Hawaii Hilo’s Darren Williams took home the honor as the final recipient of the Pacific West Conference Hawaii Pod men’s basketball Player of the Week.

The junior guard scored 42 points last week in the two-game series against Chaminade, which the Vulcans split with the Silverswords. The Vulcans finished 10-2 and clinched the Hawaii Pod title, but did not receive a bid into the West Region of the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championships.

HPU’s DeYoung named PWC baseball FOW

Freshman catcher/pitcher Tyler DeYoung received the Conference Freshman of the Week honors on Monday.

He pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief of no-hit ball against Hawaii on Sunday. He struck out four. He also had a single in Saturday’s loss.