PWC honors Hawaii Pod soccer pair | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
PWC honors Hawaii Pod soccer pair

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

For the third week in a row, Chaminade’s Randi Fontes received the Pacific West Conference Hawaii Pod women’s soccer Player of the Week award, as announced by the conference on Monday. Read more

