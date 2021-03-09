comscore Wahine’s senior Amy Atwell earns All-Big West second team | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Wahine’s senior Amy Atwell earns All-Big West second team

  UH's Daejah Phillips took a shot against UC Davis on Friday at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

  Senior forward Amy Atwell led the Rainbow Wahine in scoring at 12 points a game. She earned sixth-player honors last season and plans to return next season. Atwell drove around UC Davis forward Cierra Hall during the first half of Saturday's senior night game at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

University of Hawaii senior Amy Atwell was selected to the All-Big West Conference second team, senior Jadynn Alexander earned honorable mention recognition and freshman guard Daejah Phillips was named Best Sixth Player as the league announced its women’s basketball awards on Monday. Read more

