Wahine’s senior Amy Atwell earns All-Big West second team
By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
UH’s Daejah Phillips took a shot against UC Davis on Friday at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Senior forward Amy Atwell led the Rainbow Wahine in scoring at 12 points a game. She earned sixth-player honors last season and plans to return next season. Atwell drove around UC Davis forward Cierra Hall during the first half of Saturday’s senior night game at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.