Gov. David Ige declares an emergency as heavy rain wreaks havoc across the state
- By Leila Fujimori and Mark Ladao lfujimori@staradvertiser.com mladao@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 1:08 a.m.
VIDEO BY JAMM AQUINO
A stream of floodwater filled the streets along Haleiwa Road by the Hele gas station on Tuesday, March 9.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Firefighter M. Souza searched for a missing person Tuesday evening with a pole while suspended above the fast-moving stream along Waihona Street in Pearl City.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Gov. David Ige issued an emergency proclamation Tuesday evening as the entire state remained under a flash flood watch. Pictured here is a flooded Haleiwa Road.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kevin Baptiste bailed out his sampan at Heeia Kea Boat Harbor.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Crews worked to clear mud from Kamehameha Highway near the Kahekili Highway junction.
