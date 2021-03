Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii design firm G70 has announced that Norman G.Y. Hong, the company’s vice chairman and CEO, has been elevated to the College of Fellows of the American Institute of Architects. The AIA Fellowship is the organization’s highest membership honor and is granted to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional work and contributions to architecture and society. Hong’s professional and community service experience spans over four decades. He is the longest-serving Design Advisory Committee member for the City and County of Honolulu and has served as its de facto chairman for the past two decades.

