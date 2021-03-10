comscore Pandemic woes oust students’ First Amendment bill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Pandemic woes oust students’ First Amendment bill

  • By Cassie Ordonio cordonio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

For a third year in a row, measures that would strengthen First Amendment protections for high school and college journalists are dead for the legislative session. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii records 42 new coronavirus infections, bringing the statewide total to 27,977

Scroll Up