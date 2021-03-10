comscore U.S.-Chinese force imbalance is growing in western Pacific | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
U.S.-Chinese force imbalance is growing in western Pacific

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:48 p.m.
  • NICHOLAS V. HUYNH / U.S. NAVY / MARCH 15 China is expected to have three aircraft carriers to the United States’ one stationed in the western Pacific by 2025, according to Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss. Ships from the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and the America Expeditionary Strike Group transit the South China Sea.

    China is expected to have three aircraft carriers to the United States’ one stationed in the western Pacific by 2025, according to Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss. Ships from the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and the America Expeditionary Strike Group transit the South China Sea.

  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM <strong>“If we don’t make changes in our posture forward, it will demonstrate that the Chinese have much greater capacity than we have.”</strong> <strong>Phil Davidson</strong> <em>Admiral, head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command</em>

    “If we don’t make changes in our posture forward, it will demonstrate that the Chinese have much greater capacity than we have.”

    Phil Davidson

    Admiral, head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

The imbalance of forces between China, which already has the world’s biggest navy in its backyard, and that of the United States, which needs to surge additional forces across the vastness of the Pacific, was put into sharper focus Tuesday at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing. Read more

