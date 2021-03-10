Hawaii Beat | Sports University of Hawaii sophomore Daphne Wils defends title at NCAA zone diving By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:31 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! University of Hawaii sophomore Daphne Wils claimed the 3-meter diving event at the NCAA Zone E Championships on Tuesday in Flagstaff, Ariz. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. University of Hawaii sophomore Daphne Wils claimed the 3-meter diving event at the NCAA Zone E Championships on Tuesday in Flagstaff, Ariz. Wils posted a total score of 621.70 to win the event at the zone meet for the second straight year. Wils placed second in the 1-meter event on Monday and has qualified for the NCAA Championships in both events. UH freshman Zach Lundgren also qualified for the NCAA championships with a fifth-place finish in the men’s platform event. Rainbow Wahine golfers finish third Hawaii freshman Ali Schmunk and senior Zoey Akagi-Bustin posted top-10 finishes to help the Rainbow Wahine golf team place third in the Jackrabbit Invitational, which closed Tuesday in Boulder City, Nev. Schmunk finished with a three-round score of 12-over-par 228 to tie for sixth and Akagi-Bustin was two shots back to finish ninth. The Wahine finished with a team score of 60-over 924, behind host South Dakota State (897) and Gonzaga (918). Previous Story Ferd Lewis: Time for University of Hawaii to end its mediocrity in the Big West Conference Next Story Scoreboard