University of Hawaii sophomore Daphne Wils defends title at NCAA zone diving

University of Hawaii sophomore Daphne Wils claimed the 3-meter diving event at the NCAA Zone E Championships on Tuesday in Flagstaff, Ariz.

Wils posted a total score of 621.70 to win the event at the zone meet for the second straight year. Wils placed second in the 1-meter event on Monday and has qualified for the NCAA Championships in both events.

UH freshman Zach Lundgren also qualified for the NCAA championships with a fifth-place finish in the men’s platform event.

Rainbow Wahine golfers finish third

Hawaii freshman Ali Schmunk and senior Zoey Akagi-Bustin posted top-10 finishes to help the Rainbow Wahine golf team place third in the Jackrabbit Invitational, which closed Tuesday in Boulder City, Nev.

Schmunk finished with a three-round score of 12-over-par 228 to tie for sixth and Akagi-Bustin was two shots back to finish ninth. The Wahine finished with a team score of 60-over 924, behind host South Dakota State (897) and Gonzaga (918).