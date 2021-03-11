comscore Off the News: Easing penalties for marijuana | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Easing penalties for marijuana

  • Today
  • Updated 7:03 p.m.

Two years ago, Hawaii decriminalized small amounts of marijuana: Possession of up to 3 grams is punishable with a maximum fine of $130. Now being weighed is Senate Bill 758, which would increase the possession amount that fetches a petty misdemeanor charge to 30 grams, or one ounce. Read more

