Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Easing penalties for marijuana Today Updated 7:03 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Two years ago, Hawaii decriminalized small amounts of marijuana: Possession of up to 3 grams is punishable with a maximum fine of $130. Now being weighed is Senate Bill 758, which would increase the possession amount that fetches a petty misdemeanor charge to 30 grams, or one ounce. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Two years ago, Hawaii decriminalized small amounts of marijuana: Possession of up to 3 grams is punishable with a maximum fine of $130. Now being weighed is Senate Bill 758, which would increase the possession amount that fetches a petty misdemeanor charge to 30 grams, or one ounce. This bill is one to watch for heated debate. Opponents argue that passage would likely make pot more readily available to youths and negatively impact public safety, such as through impaired driving. Supporters counter that the measure is needed to tap the brakes on decades of a misguided “war on drugs,” which resulted in jaw-dropping rates of incarceration for low-level, nonviolent drug offenses. Previous Story Letters: Hawaii’s strict rules beyond the norm; COVID experience stories purifying, restorative; Police overtime could cost taxpayers for years