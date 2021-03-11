Off the News: Easing penalties for marijuana

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Two years ago, Hawaii decriminalized small amounts of marijuana: Possession of up to 3 grams is punishable with a maximum fine of $130. Now being weighed is Senate Bill 758, which would increase the possession amount that fetches a petty misdemeanor charge to 30 grams, or one ounce. Read more

This bill is one to watch for heated debate. Opponents argue that passage would likely make pot more readily available to youths and negatively impact public safety, such as through impaired driving. Supporters counter that the measure is needed to tap the brakes on decades of a misguided “war on drugs,” which resulted in jaw-dropping rates of incarceration for low-level, nonviolent drug offenses.