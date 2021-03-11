Driver in fatal Kakaako crash will receive 30-year sentence
By Leila Fujimori
-
Today
Updated 11:46 p.m.
STAR-ADVERTISER
Alins Sumang:
The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to three counts of manslaughter and four counts of second-degree assault
GEORGE F. LEE / 2019
A 2019 crash at Kamakee Street and Ala Moana Boulevard in Kakaako killed three pedestrians and injured four others. A makeshift memorial was placed on the pedestrian island following the crash.
