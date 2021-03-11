comscore Driver in fatal Kakaako crash will receive 30-year sentence | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Driver in fatal Kakaako crash will receive 30-year sentence

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:46 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>Alins Sumang: </strong> <em>The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to three counts of manslaughter and four counts of second-degree assault </em>

  • GEORGE F. LEE / 2019 A 2019 crash at Kamakee Street and Ala Moana Boulevard in Kakaako killed three pedestrians and injured four others. A makeshift memorial was placed on the pedestrian island following the crash.

    GEORGE F. LEE / 2019

    A 2019 crash at Kamakee Street and Ala Moana Boulevard in Kakaako killed three pedestrians and injured four others. A makeshift memorial was placed on the pedestrian island following the crash.

The pickup truck driver who killed three pedestrians and injured four others in 2019 in Kakaako while fleeing from police took a plea deal Wednesday that ensures he will be sentenced to 30 years in prison. Read more

